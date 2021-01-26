Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kimball International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBAL. Scion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 383,548 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Kimball International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kimball International by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 57,330 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kimball International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kimball International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The company has a market cap of $464.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.94 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Kimball International Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

