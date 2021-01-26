Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $305,000 in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Resources Connection as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

RGP stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $401.47 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.32 million. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

