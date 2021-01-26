Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 8,059 Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 159.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 87.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Methode Electronics news, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $595,885.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,026. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $43.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

