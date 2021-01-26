Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE JNPR opened at $25.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $26.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $77,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,411.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.