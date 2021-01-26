Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $312,000 in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in 1st Source by 203.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 515.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter worth $168,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the third quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRCE shares. TheStreet raised shares of 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of 1st Source from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

SRCE opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

