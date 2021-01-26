DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,414 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIV opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.98.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.139 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

VIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

