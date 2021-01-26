Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,114 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of CNB Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CNB Financial by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CNB Financial by 427.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

CNB Financial stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $378.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $30.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

