Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 4,499 National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NHC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 100.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 13.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 270.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,634.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $72.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.19. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.31.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

