First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Solar from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.26.

First Solar stock opened at $104.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $44,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,660,804 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,541 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at $74,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,453 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

