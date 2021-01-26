Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 18.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 389.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,073 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of CYTK opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $7,757,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,997. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

