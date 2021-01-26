Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Upgraded at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $245.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $233.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.60.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $225.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Public Storage by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.