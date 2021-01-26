Baader Bank Analysts Give thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) a €7.50 Price Target

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €7.50 ($8.82) target price by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.23 ($9.68).

Get thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €9.35 ($11.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.23. thyssenkrupp AG has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.