Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter valued at $648,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 16.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter valued at $2,586,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 63.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCS stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

