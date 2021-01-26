Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $109.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALRM. Raymond James raised their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of ALRM opened at $97.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.58. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,250 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $181,462.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,329.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,588 shares of company stock worth $16,294,444 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

