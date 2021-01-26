Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €200.00 by UBS Group

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €200.00 ($235.29) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €176.87 ($208.08).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €158.64 ($186.64) on Tuesday. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €179.50 ($211.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €150.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €142.59.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

