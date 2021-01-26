Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stake Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,231.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.82, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.75 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

