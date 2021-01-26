Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 848 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $52,596,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,709,000 after buying an additional 1,136,623 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $23,795,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $16,555,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $13,053,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $70.40.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.