CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Citigroup

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.89.

CMC Materials stock opened at $165.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $174.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.98.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,511,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 27.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,151,000 after purchasing an additional 62,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 191,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

