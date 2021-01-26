Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after acquiring an additional 469,298 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Forward Air by 2,438.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 594,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,104,000 after purchasing an additional 570,935 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Forward Air by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 364,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Forward Air by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.72.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forward Air news, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $672,797.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,648.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

