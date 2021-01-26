FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Citigroup

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Shares of FORM opened at $48.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.65 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $493,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $225,239.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in FormFactor by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FormFactor by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

