Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $340.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.15.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,431,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 831,118 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $766,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

