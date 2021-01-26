Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) Given a €12.70 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) has been given a €12.70 ($14.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.93% from the company’s current price.

ORA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.38 ($15.74).

EPA ORA opened at €9.55 ($11.24) on Tuesday. Orange S.A. has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.59). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.85.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

