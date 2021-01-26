Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $44,000 in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 94,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGHG stock opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.41.

