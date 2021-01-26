Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 77,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.43 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

Several analysts have commented on PSXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

In related news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,843.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

