927 Shares in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Separately, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHI opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

