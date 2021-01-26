Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,582 Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LGVW opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82. Longview Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $22.96.

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

