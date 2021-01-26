Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $53,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 820.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of VST opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.