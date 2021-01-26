Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2021


Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $1.13. Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 161,452 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$61.01 million and a PE ratio of -80.77. The company has a quick ratio of 34.71, a current ratio of 34.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.60.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Solitario Zinc Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

