Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2,609.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 71,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 69,139 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI opened at $153.72 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.46.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.