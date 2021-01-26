Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 118.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 993.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth about $230,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth about $279,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTCH stock opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

