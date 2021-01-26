Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 690 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,245.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

