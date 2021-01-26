Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.87

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and traded as high as $22.08. Teck Resources shares last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34.

Teck Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCKRF)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

