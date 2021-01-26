Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.20. Creative Learning shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

About Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN)

Creative Learning Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational and enrichment programs under the Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios trade names in the United States and internationally. The company's programs are offered to children ages 3 to 13+, which include in-school workshops, and after-school and pre-school classes, as well as classes for home-schooled children; and camps, birthday parties, and special events to enhance and enrich the traditional school curriculum, trigger young children's lively imaginations, and build self-confidence.

