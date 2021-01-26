Morgan Stanley Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 147.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of UFP Technologies worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 387.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sidoti initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of UFPT opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.92. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $53.68.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.12%. On average, analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

