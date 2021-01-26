State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,100 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Chuy’s worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 15.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chuy's alerts:

CHUY stock opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.51 million, a P/E ratio of -81.18 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHUY. Stephens boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.