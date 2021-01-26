Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM opened at $146.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 115.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $151.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.90.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is -429.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAFM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.40.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

