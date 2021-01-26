Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 by 57.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NYV opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0285 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of New York. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes.

