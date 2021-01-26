Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 333,397.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Marathon Patent Group worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at $444,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 651,500 shares of company stock worth $13,082,455. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MARA opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

