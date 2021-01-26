Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 333,397.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Marathon Patent Group worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
Shares of MARA opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 4.33.
Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Patent Group Profile
Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
