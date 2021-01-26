Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 323.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Premier were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 22.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Premier by 25.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.