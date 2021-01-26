Analysts Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Brokerages expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

AMPH opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $904.48 million, a PE ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $121,261.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,495 shares of company stock valued at $140,117 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,439,000 after acquiring an additional 291,461 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,740,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 140,251 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 290.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,215,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

