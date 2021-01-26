State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Central Pacific Financial worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 52.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 28.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 167,379 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

CPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

