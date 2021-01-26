State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,904,000 after buying an additional 180,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 77,579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 55,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 727.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 319,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 281,201 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Shares of RUTH opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $63.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

