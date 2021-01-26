Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Increased to $0.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Home Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Home Capital Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of HMCBF stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

