Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target upped by Northland Securities from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Intel to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.94.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

