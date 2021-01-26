Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $865.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $800.00 to $865.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $775.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $736.06.

ISRG stock opened at $752.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $790.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $725.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

