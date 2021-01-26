Acerinox’s (ANIOY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ANIOY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acerinox from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Acerinox stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.83.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Acerinox had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.