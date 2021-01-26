Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Given New $7.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHPRF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Champion Iron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.54.

OTCMKTS:CHPRF opened at $4.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.66.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

