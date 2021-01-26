Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RANJY. Credit Suisse Group raised Randstad from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group cut Randstad from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday, January 8th. ING Group upgraded Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Randstad from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

RANJY opened at $32.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. Randstad has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

