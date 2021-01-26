Mondi’s (MONDY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MONDY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $50.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63. Mondi has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

