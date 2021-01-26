ECN Capital’s (ECNCF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ECN Capital from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on ECN Capital from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on ECN Capital from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ECN Capital from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.82.

OTCMKTS:ECNCF opened at $5.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. ECN Capital has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $5.58.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

